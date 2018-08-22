In Pictures: Radley London x Sanderson

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, British accessories brand Radley London is launching a new season collaboration with Sanderson, one of the oldest English soft furnishing brands.

The new collection, available from September, features Sanderson’s ‘Roslyn’ print from their archives, which Radley London has reworked with an autumnal colour palette on a multiple handbag styles including a backpack, multiway, cross body bag, and the Scottie dog shaped shoulder bag, as well as purses and a pouch.

Radley creative director, Natalie Bolton said in a press release: “We have a real passion for prints, particularly interior pattern because it envelops our day-to-day lives. We wanted to tie up with a British brand with a history and passion for the same values. Sanderson was our first and only choice, their prints embody the look and feel we were hoping to capture.”

The Roslyn design was first produced by Sanderson in 1910 and features a tree of life motif alongside flowers and fruits such as a pomegranate, and Radley London has recoloured the print in a navy blue and cream base and screen print onto various leathers and canvas styles, which both brand states has created a “timeless collection that exudes British charm and playful creativity”.

Radley London collaborates with soft furnishing brand Sanderson

Commenting on how the collaboration came about, Bolton, added: “Sanderson invited us to their archive and design studio so we could start the exciting journey identifying the right print for Radley amongst their massive archive. When we found Roslyn, we knew it was the perfect print to translate across our leather product because of the simple, classic and clean print shapes.”

Highlights of the collection includes on-trend bucket bags, which are available in both grey and purple smooth Gypsy leather with a textural Muscat leather and 1970s inspired suede internal drawstring closure.

Radley London’s iconic Pockets bag, along with a large open top tote and a drawstring shoulder bag have all been embossed with the intricate outlines of the Roslyn print for a vintage aesthetic, available in tan and grey leather.

While other pieces include the brand’s classic canvas totes and an oversized keyring charm which pulls key elements from the Roslyn print.

Radley London is known for mixing its London heritage with various designers, previously working with British designers Jonathan Saunders and Holly Fulton. This isn’t the first time that Sanderson has teamed up for a design collaboration, the English soft furnishing brand has previously used its prints with Uniqlo and Loewe.

Radley x Sanderson is available from September, prices range from 18 - 299 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Radley London