In Pictures: Recycled by PrettyLittleThing

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has launched its second Recycled capsule collection featuring reworked, wanted and worn-out materials.

The 26-piece Recycled by PrettyLittleThing collection is made using recycled yarn from plastic bottles and fabric off-cuts and features environmentally friendly and non-toxic fabric dyes and inks.

In addition, for this second collection PrettyLittleThing also explained that they have been “conscious of its carbon footprint” and ensured that Recycled has been produced in the UK, meaning the e-tailer has reduced "the amount of air miles clocked up”.

The collection, all made from recycled fabrics focuses around those all-year-round staple wardrobe pieces including body-con halter necks, cut out midi’s and short sleeve mini’s, as well as simple crops and bodysuits in a spring seasonal colour palette of sage and rusts alongside staple neutrals and black.

Recycled by PrettyLittleThing offers pieces in UK sizes 4-26, with prices ranging from 8 pounds for a ruched bralet to 18 pounds for a recycled high neck cut out midi dress.

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing