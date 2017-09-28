In Pictures: Richard Quinn x H&M Designer collection

London - Saint Martins MA graduate Richard Quinn is set to launch his collaborative collection with H&M next week. After being named the winner of the 2017 H&M Design Award last November, Quinn set off to create a capsule collection with the Swedish fashion giant. Set to launch October 5 in selected online markets and at H&M London flagship store on Oxford Circus, the collection includes head-to-toe prints, exaggerated silhouettes and strong references to the 1950s and 1960s.

“We believe that Richard’s collection is a great combination of creativity, technical skills and ethical thinking, which has beautifully translated into outstanding pieces that are fashion-forward yet wearable and desirable,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M and H&M Design Award jury chair in a statement.

“Throughout this whole experience, I’ve been encouraged by H&M to really hold true to my aesthetic and not water it down. I wanted to create intelligent pieces that people would want to wear – and I think we’ve done that,” added Richard Quinn. The H&M Design Award was founded in 2012 to help support young designers. The annual award underlines the company’s ongoing commitment to the future of fashion.

Photos: courtesy of H&M