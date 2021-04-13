In Pictures: Saint Laurent launches homeware in the UK

French fashion house Saint Laurent has launched its range of lifestyle products by creative director Anthony Vaccarello in the UK.

In a short press release, Saint Laurent explained that the homeware collection featuring towels, dinner plates and candle holders as part of its plan to continue to expand the “universe and the DNA” of the luxury brand.

The pieces available for the first time in the UK are thanks to Vaccarello’s “extensive and diversified product offering from different fields of innovation and design,” added Saint Laurent.

courtesy of Saint Laurent

Seen as an expansion to the fashion house’s clothing and accessories business, Saint Laurent will introduce exclusive lifestyle products designed with speciality brands such as JL Coquet, Baccarat and Bang and Olufsen to select flagship stores around the world.

Highlights from Saint Laurent’s lifestyle collection includes a skateboard adorned with the fashion house’s signature, leopard printed plates made in collaboration with JL Coquet, a Saint Laurent engraved Baccarat black crystal vase and leopard print bath towels.

Prices start from 240 pounds.