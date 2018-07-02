In Pictures: Stutterheim x N°21

Fashionunited
 
Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Swedish outerwear brand Stutterheim has unveiled a new collaboration with N°21, during Milan Fashion Week as part of the N°21 spring/summer 2019 catwalk show.

The collaboration features clean lines, colour blocking and subtle details such as tone-on-tone cords, states Stuttenheim in a press release, with its raincoats reinterpreted through N°21’s signature colours including green, beige and black.

There are four different raincoat designs and colour ways in the Stutterheim x N°21 capsule collection, including a green and beige version with off-white piping, while black and sandy beige raincoats carry back prints of Polaroid pictures taken backstage at the show.

“This new collaboration is an aesthetic union where Stutterheim’s utilitarian style, lean and sober, meets the urban bourgeois wardrobe that I chose for the N21 man,” explains Alessandro Dell’Acqua, creative director of N°21 in a press statement.

Stutterheim x N°21 will retail exclusively at N°21’s international flagship stores and e-shop from December 2018.

Stutterheim was founded in 2010 inspired by a classic fisherman’s raincoat, and it has recreated it using high-end materials, such as a polyamide jersey fabric with polyurethane coating. The collaboration with N°21 follows its autumn/winter 2018 partnership with London-based menswear label Band of Outsiders.

Images: courtesy of Stutterheim
