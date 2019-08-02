In Pictures: Unknwn launches travel basics collection

Unknwn, the sports and streetwear brand owned by LeBron James, Jaron Kanfer, and Frankie Walker, is launching a luxury travel basics collection called ‘Hotel’ on August 2.

The Hotel capsule collection aims to refine the idea of loungewear, added the brand, with the pieces designed in-house using custom cut silhouettes, ranging from pool-wear to contemporary sportswear with luxe finishes including a gold 3M Unknwn path icon logo and gold hardware as well as touches of athletic mesh across the apparel.

The collection is designed to take the traveller “from the airport lounge to the resort and from the beach to the streets”, and will debut with T-shirts, hoodies, pants, shorts, socks, briefs, as well as footwear such as sandals.

“Unknwn is always going to be a reflection of the lifestyle of the three owners,” explains Unknwn chief executive officer, Jaron Kanfer in a statement. “This is reflected in our formula of global designers, and is very present in the new Hotel line. These pieces make sense integrated with our designer roster.”

Kanfer added: “The drops will reflect trending colour stories and will expand into additional accessories and fun items like you find in a gift shop but through our Unknwn lens. We are a luxury emporium and know this life intimately. We created this as a collection that speaks to the luxury consumer, but with tactile versatility.”

The Unknwn Hotel label will launch on August 2 with prices ranging from 10 to 70 US dollars.

Images: courtesy of Unknwn