Inclusivity still the mother of invention at Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano has managed to make a name for himself by his ability to dress all women. From the traditional runway girls to the full-figured actresses, Siriano’s proof is in the pudding as he managed to increase his brands triple its business.

At New York Fashion Week, his commitment to diversity continued with his fall/winter 2019 runway show. The collection was based on a trip to the future, but this wasn’t a version of The Jetsons couture. Rather, it was futurism through a high-fashion lens, with Siriano’s usual strong penchant for evening wear.

Evening wear is eternal, as women will always have an occasion to dress up. Rather we rewind the hands of time to Victorian England or look toward the year 3000, there will always be a market for an elegant after hours dress.

Christian Siriano goes neo-futuristic at New York Fashion Week

The collection was quite literally inspired by outer space and how Siriano imagined we would live as a society. The show opened with Chanel Iman wearing an asteroid grey knee length faux fur coat, showing that the party girl of the future is also ready for winter. This was complemented by other looks including a cosmic ray front twist cut out gown and a sheer black caged sweetheart bodice tea length dress. The woman of the future embraces her other body regardless of size.

His commitment to dressing full-figured women continued to be met when Candice Huffine walked the runway in a sheer black caged off the shoulder gown with nude lining and Ashley Graham closed the show in a meteor crystal cascading mesh gown.

The Siriano woman was and will continue to be the epitome of confidence. She owns her style, her body, and the walk of life she comes from. Although Siriano’s gold signature is his red carpet dressing, he is no one-trick pony. He can outfit women for any and all occasions, from day to night, and he can make a good gown or mesh detail work for any body type. He continues to make a testament to his design abilities, and the women continue to respond because they see themselves in his collection.

photos: Dan Lecca