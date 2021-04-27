Incotex and Giada to launch new denim line

Incotex, part of the Slowear Group, has announced a partnership with Giada S.p.A., a leading company in the production of luxury denim to launch a new denim line, Incotex Blue Division.

The partnership aims to create new aesthetic codes for the high-end denim market, explained both companies in a press release.

This will be achieved by merging their “respective skills” and uniting their “respective strengths,” by combining Incotex’s skills with designing trousers with Giada’s technical expertise and manufacturing capacity in denim and five-pocket products.

Roberto Compagno, chairman and chief executive of the Slowear Group, said in a statement: “With Blue Division, Incotex continues to pursue its mission of specialisation and, thanks to Giada’s, expertise it will be able to complete its offer, certain of excellent results.”

Franco Catania, chief executive of Giada S.p.A., added: “Giada strongly believes in the Incotex Blue Division project, for which, naturally, it will provide all its experience gained in over 30 years of activity, also in terms of sustainability.

“I am confident that the partnership with Slowear will enable us to propose a unique and innovative product, capable of seizing the opportunities that the new market scenarios will offer in the coming years.”

The first collection will be released for spring-summer 2022, and it will be offered to market from June 2021.