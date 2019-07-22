India Couture Week 2019 opens today in Delhi

The 12th edition of the India Couture Week,organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Hindustan Times opens today at hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. Its scheduled to take place from July 22 to 28. The mega event will feature an exciting line-up of India’s most sought-after designers. The high-glam extravaganza opens with beautifully curated off-site shows by couturiers Amit Aggarwal and Suneet Varma.

What follows the opening rendezvous are runway spectacles by an array of designers such as Falguni and Shane Peacock, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Shyamal & Bhumika, Sulakshana Monga, Gaurav Gupta and Tarun Tahiliani, who will showcase their works through the week. The event will trigger a wave of fashion that reflects what the year has in store for the modern brides.