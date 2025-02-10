India Hicks launches swimwear collection with Sea Level Australia
British designer and former model India Hicks has unveiled a swimwear collaboration with Sea Level Australia designed to empower “women of all ages”.
The 20-piece India Hicks x Sea Level swimwear collection takes inspiration from the iconic allure of the classic Bond girl and features a monochrome palette of black and white, accented with subtle gold details, across one-pieces, bikinis, and surf suits to cater to diverse body shapes.
Commenting on the collaboration, Hicks said in a statement: "I wanted to go a little higher on the hip, a little tighter on the waist, a little skimpier on the bra, because I think that women, even more in our 50s, shouldn't lose sight of ourselves. Life is more exciting, more thrilling now than ever before."
The collection showcases Australian swimwear brand’s Sea Level's signature body-sculpting technology and SPF 50+ fabrics, and includes plunging necklines, higher leg cuts, and lower backlines, designed to enhance and flatter the natural silhouette.
Steve Philpott, chief executive of Bond-Eye Australia, the parent company of Sea Level, added: "India's personal style and unwavering attention to detail are evident in every element of the collection, from its proportions and colour choices to its carefully considered accents."