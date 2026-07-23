Inside Taft's new era of 'greater clarity,' starting with the Longhorn collection

Italian-crafted footwear brand Taft has launched the Longhorn collection, the first release in what the company is calling a "new brand era" that will unfold through a series of limited-edition drops over the summer.

According to VP of brand marketing McKenna Taylor, the refresh is less a reinvention than a sharpening of the brand's existing identity. "Our brand refresh isn't about changing who Taft is. It's about bringing greater clarity to who we've always been," Taylor told FashionUnited. "The biggest change isn't what we're making, it's how clearly we're communicating what Taft has always stood for."

That positioning, she said, centers on a single idea: "Taft honors craftsmanship while curating the unexpected." Every collection begins with traditional construction but is "elevated by unexpected materials, distinctive textures, and thoughtful details," she added. "Craftsmanship gets someone to pick up the shoe. The unexpected details make them remember it."

Taylor said the company's customer base has shifted more in mindset than in demographics. Drawing on customer interviews and a recent segmentation study, she described a buyer who treats personal style as self-expression rather than trend-following. "Age has become less important than attitude," she said. "Whether they're in their early 30s or late 50s, our customers are overwhelmingly collectors rather than consumers." Many, she noted, average around six pairs of Taft, while some of the brand's most devoted collectors own well over 100.

The Longhorn collection

Taft's Longhorn collection. Credits: Taft

The launch reflects the ongoing Western influence across fashion, though Taylor said Taft approached it without literal cues. "We weren't interested in creating a literal translation. We don't chase trends, we reinterpret enduring ideas through craftsmanship," she said. "The inspiration wasn't costumes or nostalgia, it was the independent spirit of the frontier and the idea of forging your own path."

Handcrafted in Italy in limited quantities, the capsule comprises four silhouettes: the Dylan Jodhpur Boot, the Glen Chelsea Boot, the Jack Penny Loafer and the Luke Driving Loafer. Each features a cream-and-brown dappled haircalf leather inspired by Longhorn hide, which the brand says makes every pair unique, along with Western-inspired whipstitching. Prices range from 245 to 365 dollars. The collection is available online, and the brand is also stocked at Nordstrom.

On growth, Taylor said the company is prioritizing its direct customer relationship over rapid expansion into new doors or categories. "We believe sustainable growth comes from protecting what makes the brand standout rather than expanding simply for the sake of expansion," she said.