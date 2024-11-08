Institut Français de la Mode announces date for its Fashion Reboot 2024

Fashion Reboot, the Institut Français de la Mode's (IFM) annual event designed to help professionals better understand the social and economic challenges of the fashion market, will take place on Thursday November 21, 2024, from 9 am to 6 pm, at 3 Mazarium in Paris’ sixth quarter.

“More than ever, the fashion industry is undergoing profound transformations. In this context, the IFM offers the opportunity to take the time to decipher the challenges and outline solutions to better anticipate the future of the sector,” the announcement of the event on the IFM website states.

After last year’s edition, professors, accompanied by experts and industry figures, will once again share their vision of the current and future transformations of the sector. FashionUnited has made an overview of the highlights of the programme below.

Xavier Romatet, CEO of the IFM, will open Fashion Reboot 2024. This will be followed by a presentation by Alain Frachon, editorial writer at French newspaper Le Monde, who will talk about power dynamics.

Denis Ferrand (Rexecode) will expand on the theme: “The global economy is shrinking: what are the consequences and opportunities for fashion?”.

After this, Gildas Minvielle, director of the IFM's Economic Observatory will present an analysis of the major trends and transformations. These studies are funded by Défi.

Other themes to be explored through various media at the event include: ultra-luxury vs. ultra-mass market, artificial intelligence, textile waste in the transformation of supply, new winning business models, quiet luxury, and finally “how to adapt to the new market constraints?”, by Guillaume de Seynes, executive vice-president manufacturing and equity investments at Hermès.

Access to the IFM Fashion Reboot is subject to a fee. The ticket price is 1,308 euros per person incl. VAT.

The day after the event, FashionUnited will publish a report.