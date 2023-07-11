Inter Parfums signs global fragrance license for Roberto Cavalli

Inter Parfums, which develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics, has entered into an exclusive worldwide fragrance license for the Roberto Cavalli brand.

In a statement, Interparfums Italia, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary based in Florence, said it will manage the Cavalli fragrance business, "in keeping with the company’s strategy to develop an Italian brand hub".

Jean Madar, chairman and chief executive officer of Inter Parfums, Inc. said: “We are enthusiastic about the potential of our partnership with Cavalli and its creative director, Fausto Puglisi. We will modernise and elevate the fragrance portfolio, build out a powerful global brand presence along with a robust omni-channel reach, strengthening visibility and improve shelf space.

“Our current plans call for brand extensions in 2024 and a new blockbuster scent for women in 2025. It is natural that the Cavalli brand be based in Italy utilising our Florence resources, staff and infrastructure, which will be a long-term competitive advantage.”

Roberto Cavalli fragrances debuted in 2002, introducing the first of a series of scents under both the Roberto Cavalli and Just Cavalli brands. The Roberto Cavalli scents are designed to be “sophisticated, luxurious, and flamboyant,” while Just Cavalli fragrances appeal to contemporary, urban customers that “are young or young at heart”. In addition to the two core lines, the house launched the Roberto Cavalli Gold Collection, an ultra-premium fragrance collection, in 2014. Cavalli fragrances are distributed globally, with a concentration in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

Sergio Azzolari, chief executive officer of Roberto Cavalli, added: “We are looking forward to our partnership with Inter Parfums as they represent excellence in the fragrance business. Fragrances and beauty are an important pillar for the Roberto Cavalli brand to reach more of our customers within the Roberto Cavalli universe, and we can’t think of a better partner.

Inter Parfums has a significant track record in supporting brands in their upward trajectories, combining global excellence and capabilities with a strong understanding of the Italian luxury business. Inter Parfums strongly believes in our brands’ potential, and we will work together to develop and grow this business combining commitment, focus and innovation.”