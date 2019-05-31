Interview: From intern to digital marketing assistant at fashion startup Aispi

In today’s society, it’s not always easy to find a job that truly makes you happy and gives you a sense of purpose. Through FashionUnited’s job board, Alexia De Brabandare found an internship at a company she loved working for. After her internship, De Brabandare became Aispi’s Digital Marketing Assistant. De Brabandare tells us what she enjoys about her career at the fashion startup and why she feels lucky to work for a company that puts a smile on her face every morning. Being part of a team where you can express your creativity, ideas and sharing the same passion for fashion is what she feels like Aispi can offer their employees.

What does being the Digital Marketing Assistant at Aispi entail?

Working as a digital marketing assistant for AISPI, there are many challenges that will come towards your path. Being responsible for all digital media channels and keeping them up-to-date are my main tasks. It’s definitely a challenge to come up with something different every single day so it’s important to be organized and be able to work under deadlines.

Another main responsibility is to obtain and build new relationships with clients and partners to spread awareness about Aispi. In addition, I also take part in working on marketing and advertising projects. Overall, it’s a job that gives you a lot of responsibility as well as freedom. It's an opportunity where you can use your creativity to make something unique. On top of all that, I represent Aispi at many events and expand my network by meeting talented people from all over Europe.

What do you think it takes to be successful in this role?

To be successful as a digital marketing assistant, you need to be able to work both individually and in a team. It’s important to have the right attitude which isn’t a nine-to-five mentality as well as being open-minded, motivated, understanding and have passion for the fashion industry.

How did you go from being an intern to a full-time role at Aispi?

When I started my internship, I had an amazing coach who guided me through this whole new learning process which I’m very grateful for. She gave me the opportunity to do what I love and motivated me every single day by validating my work. As a person, you always want to grow and become better. I had the privilege to learn something new each day and be inspired which shaped me into the person I am today.

What do you love about working at Aispi?

Aispi is a place that offers you many opportunities where you can be yourself and express your ideas, thoughts and skills. At the same time, it gives you the chance to grow as a person and have an amazing experience.

What is the company culture like at Aispi?

I’m very happy to be a member of Aispi because I’m surrounded by people who are motivated, talented, open-minded and who all have the same goal: bringing Aispi to the next level. Every member has their own personality and specific skills which makes us a very strong and coherent team. We all come from different backgrounds and nationalities, but we share the same values and ideas. Since we all depend on each other, it creates a very cooperative and positive working atmosphere. Besides the fact that we are colleagues, I also consider them as my friends!