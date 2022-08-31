Is Riccardo Tisci exiting Burberry?

When Daniel Lee abruptly exited Bottega Veneta last November, there was speculation he could return to work alongside Phoebe Philo at her new namesake brand and studio, which is partially owned by LVMH.

Both Lee and Philo have remained schtum over any collaboration, but with a likely one year non-compete clause finishing, Lee may now be open to making a new move, or indeed big announcement.

An article published by WWD on Wednesday suggests Mr Lee may be considered for the top creative job at Burberry, citing current creative director Riccardo Tisci’s contract will expire in early 2023.

Image: Daniel Lee

Burberry has made no noise about replacing or shaking up its creative direction, but according to the article, one source confirmed “that Lee and Burberry were in advanced discussions, although no deal has been signed.”

Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd began his post last April and will keen to bring sweeping improvements and changes to the British luxury brand's business.

Before his sudden exit, Daniel Lee was considered the wunderkind who transformed Bottega Veneta into one of fashion’s hottest brands. The true reason for his departure was never revealed, other than it being by mutual decision between Kering and Mr Lee.

Mr Akeroyd may well wish to have a British national creatively helm a British heritage brand in its next iteration. Burberry will showcase its next collection during London Fashion Week on 17 September.