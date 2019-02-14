Isabella Oliver pledges to plant a tree

Premium maternity brand Isabella Oliver has pledged to plant a tree to celebrate new life as part of its ‘Circle of life’ initiative.

The scheme marks the 15th anniversary for Isabella Oliver, which was founded by husband and wife duo Geoff van Sonsbeeck and Baukjen de Swaan Arons after spotting a gap in the market for stylish maternity wear. The brand has gone on to dress over 1 million pregnant women around the work, including celebrities Kate Hudson, Beyoncé, Jessica Alba and Serena Williams.

The ‘Circle of Life’ campaign offers expectant mothers the chance to mark their child’s birth by planting a tree within areas affected by deforestation and forest fires for all customers who place an order with Isabella Oliver.

To kick start the campaign Isabella Oliver has planted 1,500 trees, 100 trees for every year since the brand was founded, last year in California areas affected by forest fires, and the initiative has now hit over 4,000 trees.

The planting is being done in collaboration with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation dedicated to planting trees in areas of crisis.

Once the trees are planted, Isabella Oliver customers will receive an e-mail confirming that their tree has been planted alongside a certificate that can be customised and printed with their baby’s name on.

“It’s the right thing to do, raising the bar on environmental responsibility,” said Geoff van Sonsbeeck, co-founder and chief executive of Isabella Oliver. “Our focus remains on giving back to our customers and commitment to the environment.”

Isabella Oliver is a London-based maternity brand that aims to offer pregnant women contemporary fashion in high quality fabrics. The label is very successful in the US, which accounts for 50 percent of its sales, with Nordstrom being one of its key stockists. It also has a sister brand, Baukjen , which offers the same contemporary style for women who aren’t pregnant.

Image: courtesy of Isabella Oliver