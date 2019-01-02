It Bags of 2018

Before women's fashion month starts, FashionUnited will be taking one last stroll down the 2018 memory lane to review the handbags that dominated last year. With accessories being the bread and butter of many luxury brands from Dior to Louis Vuitton, having an in-demand handbag can be a serious moneymaker. Like anything in fashion, there's those things that stand out above the rest.

3.1. Phillip Lim Alix Bag

1. The 3.1. Phillip Lim Alix Bag with its paper clip closure was a big push by designer Phillip from the very start of 2018. The bag quickly became a favorite among his fan base and minimalist lovers. With its paper clip closure its just the right amount of high-fashion detail.

Photo: 31philliplim.com

J.W. Anderson

2. Designer Jonathan Anderson of J.W. Anderson has been having his moment in a major way. Between his collaborations with Converse and some of the former Philophiles of the Phoebe Philo era at Celine slowly flocking to his brand, Anderson is cementing himself as a fashion icon. His ability to create an astounding designer bag doesn't go unnoticed, as evidenced this year by the J.W. Anderson Disc Bag which comes in a variety of colors and textures to appeal to customers of all tastes.

Jwanderson.com

Danse Lente

3. Danse Lente might not be a household name the likes of Chanel, but the brand's Phoebe Bag sold out in multiple colorways this year and has won the hearts of those just getting into the handbag game with its accessible price tag as well those established fashionistas who wanted a simple, chic addition to their wardrobe.

Photo: Danselente.com

Celine 16

4. Ah, the Celine 16. A bag destined for success from the moment it was photographed on the arm of superstar Lady Gaga. The bag was the first creation of Celine's new creative director Hedi Slimane, who many might remember from his time right before that at a little brand called Saint Laurent. Between the bag immediately landing on the arm of a celebrity to Slimane's diehard fan club, this bag was poised for success and to be in the closet of luxury handbag lovers the world over.

Photo: Celine.com

Gabriela Hearst

5. Like many of Gabriela Hearst's highly coveted handbags, this one also comes with a waitlist. This nappa leather comes in a variety of colorways, offering a little something different for everybody. It'll be quite an accomplishment once you get your hands on it because it's the must-have luxury handbag collectors are after.

Photo: Gabrielahearst.com

Prada

6. Prada made a bit of a comeback this year after seeing struggling sales for several years. They are now, once again, one of the most in-demand luxury brands in the business being seen everywhere from the red carpet to Instagram's influencers. Their comic strip bags for the spring/summer 2018 season were a hit and found a home among Fashion Week's street style stars.

Photo: Globalblue.com

Chloé

7. Chloé has always had a knack for creating It Bags, and 2018 was no exception. Their Drew bag was a coveted seller among department stores from Bloomingdales to Saks Fifth Avenue. The crossbody bag has an automatic appeal to the longstanding Chloé customers, who have to love the brand for their sophisticated, luxurious crossbody bags.

Photo: Chloe.com

Louis Vuitton

8. Louis Vuitton's New Wave Chain Bag joined the brand's pantheon of It Bags this year, 9. respectfully so as accessories is the bread and butter for the brand. This bag was considered a must-have 10. from the time it debuted and customers responded accordingly. In the era of logomania 2.0, this bag is the perfect statement maker.

Photo: Louisvuitton.com

Staud Shirley

9. When one thinks of the most coveted luxury handbags of the year, a very accessibly priced 210 dollar bag wouldn't be the first thing to come to mind, but Staud's Shirley Bag is an exception. Anyone who attended Fashion Month this year couldn't miss the bag on the arms of editors, influencers, and other attendees. It was like it came in a Fashion Week attendee kit.

Photo: Net-a-Porter.com

Gucci

10. Gucci is still king of the fashion industry right now, and their Gucci "Guccy" log bag was a crown jewel for the Italian luxury brand this year. While everything at Gucci has been selling like hot cakes lately, their Guccy logo bags have been one of the best sellers of them all. If you ask Gucci's shoppers what was number on their handbag list this year, this was surely the one.

Photo: Gucci.com

Header image: Gucci Facebook