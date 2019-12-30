Italian denim brand Carrera to launch in India in 2020

Italian jeans brand Carrera plans to enter India next year. Carrera aims to expand into India through partnerships with manufacturers and retailers across various categories including apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children. Carrera sees India as an important market and its launch here is in line with its vision to reinforce its position as a leading global fashion and lifestyle brand. The brand is coming to India in a venture with Licenseworks. This licensing agency is known for its strategic thinking and strong connections in the Indian market.

Carrera Jeans was founded in 1965 and is currently present in over 20 markets with over 1000 retail touch points across the globe. A pioneer in the production of Italian denim, Carrera is a unique brand due to its innovative approach to the integrated supply chain. In the brand’s supply chain in Tajikistan all products used in the finishing and dyeing phase are guaranteed and certified. The brand creates the yarn. A simple yarn encloses years of research and economic development in the textile sector. Carrera grows and processes the cotton while maintaining the highest qualitative standards with the minimum environmental impact. In fabric creation the brand moves between tradition and innovation and chooses the texture, the warp, and the number and combination of yarns.