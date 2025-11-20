Italian heritage brand Malo relaunches with new vision

Heritage Italian cashmere house Malo, founded in 1972 in Florence, has unveiled a global relaunch, complete with a new creative team and archival capsule collection to showcase its Tuscan legacy with a renewed vision of contemporary luxury.

Malo, which was acquired by US investment fund Glickman Capital in March, has tapped David Lipman and his US creative agency Lipman Studio to introduce a new creative direction, visual identity and digital platform to introduce a new era for the Italian brand, celebrating modern craftsmanship.

The result is a new campaign, lensed by photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, which evokes “modern Italian romance and quiet strength,” and acts as a continuation of Malo’s long-standing visual tradition, shaped by creatives such as Peter Lindbergh.

Malo pre-spring 2026 capsule collection Credits: Malo by Nikolai von Bismarck

Michelle Kessler-Sanders, chief executive officer of Malo, who joined the brand in June, said in a statement: “This new chapter for Malo is about renewal with respect - bringing modern energy to a noble house built on integrity and craft.

"We’re not chasing trends; we’re refining what timeless luxury looks and feels like today.”

Malo pre-spring 2026 capsule collection Credits: Malo by Nikolai von Bismarck

Alongside the new visual identity, Malo has launched a 10-piece pre-spring 2026 capsule collection that revisits its storied archives and reinterprets classic knitwear patterns, stitches, and silhouettes. Highlights include a hooded wrap, a sculptural cardigan, and styles featuring Fair Isle and hand-embroidered florals.

The current season also sees Malo returning to the US after nearly a decade. The label is now available at select Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus stores, as well as via its new global e-commerce website, Malo.com. The capsule collection is also available through Malo boutiques, leading luxury retailers, and select digital partners across Europe.

Malo pre-spring 2026 capsule collection Credits: Malo by Nikolai von Bismarck

Malo became known as an emblem of Italian luxury, revered for its artisanal cashmere and commitment to innovation in colour, technique, and design. From 1993 to 2018, the brand operated boutiques in New York, Palm Beach, Aspen, Chicago, and Bal Harbour, with the Italian label announcing plans to return to these key markets following investment from Glickman Capital.

Malo pre-spring 2026 capsule collection Credits: Malo by Nikolai von Bismarck