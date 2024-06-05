J.Crew teams up with USA Swimming

American retailer J. Crew has unveiled a limited-edition collection with USA Swimming ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The USA Swimming x J.Crew collection celebrates the retailer’s heritage of a coastal lifestyle and takes inspiration from vintage swimming graphics and 90s beach apparel.

The collection features apparel and accessories across women's, men's and kids' categories, including classic crewneck T-shirts and sweatshirts, a swimsuit, windbreakers, bucket hats and baseball caps, and limited-edition cashmere styles.

Libby Wadle, chief executive of J.Crew Group, said in a statement: "This summer will be an incredible global heritage moment for our brand—and as J.Crew looks ahead, we want to continue to authentically seek culturally significant alignments and evolve our rich history of collaborations.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with USA Swimming on this lifestyle and swim campaign and celebrate these incredible athletes on their paths to Paris and beyond."

To coincide with the launch, J.Crew has unveiled a campaign highlighting the athletes of USA Swimming, including Olympic medallists and world champions Jay Litherland, Olivia Smoliga, Dare Rose, Rhyan White, Drew Kibler, Natalie Hinds, Leah Smith, Claire Curzan and Kate Douglass.

As part of the new partnership, J.Crew has donated to the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. The foundation works to strengthen the sport by equipping children and adults with the life-saving skill of learning to swim, provides financial support to the athletes on the US National team, and broadens community access to the sport.

The limited-edition USA Swimming x J.Crew collection is available on jcrew.com, in stores and in select J.Crew Factory stores.