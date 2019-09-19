Jacquard By Google unveils collaboration with Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent has unveiled the first connected luxury backpack that can control music, drop location pins, take pictures, and more with touch gestures, with its collaboration with Jacquard by Google.

The Saint Laurent Cit-e Backpack features a number of intelligent features as part of its sleek all-black design, such as an interactive strap integrated with Jacquard technology that enables the backpack to respond to touch gestures.

Similar to Google’s collaboration with Levi’s, the Jacquard Tag is embedded discreetly into the backpack to bring the bag to life, from taking a picture with your phone’s camera with a single gesture to getting personalised briefings on traffic, weather and the news with the Google Assistant, control music, as well as being able to add extra abilities using the app.

The backpack also features a light indicator that glows in different colours to alert you, say, when you’ve left your phone behind. It can also remind with a tactile nudge, added Google.

The Cit-e Backpack will be available exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite for 995 US dollars.

Images: courtesy of Saint Laurent/Jacquard By Google