Jacquemus and Timberland's partnership continues with second shoe collaboration

Jacquemus and Timberland are back together. Following their hit debut collaboration in 2025, the American outdoor brand and the Paris fashion house have reimagined Timberland's 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe once again — this time in a limited-edition "Lagoon Blue," with the Timberland x Jacquemus Authentic Boat Shoe launching Friday.

Priced at 250 dollars, the shoe will be available online and at select Jacquemus and Timberland stores worldwide, with the capsule reaching select wholesale partners later in the summer.

The Timberland x Jacquemus 'Le Bonheur' Authentic Boat Shoe Credits: Timberland

Framed by the brands as “a celebration of an idealized summer,” the new colorway draws on Art Deco architecture and the saturated palette of the 1980s Memphis design movement. The hue first appeared in Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2027 collection, “Le Bonheur” (French for happiness), tying the drop directly into founder Simon Porte Jacquemus’ runway narrative.

The execution leans monochromatic: full-grain premium Timberland leather with a leather lining, built on the brand’s signature lug outsole, finished with a tonal blue Tree logo and matching laces. Jacquemus’ signature is delivered through the details, including bespoke metal charms and aglets that nod to the house’s jewelry-like hardware.

From one-off to recurring partnership

Their partnership debuted in April 2025 with “La Bateau,” a version of the same 1978-born silhouette rendered in a “banana yellow” favored by the designer himself, which launched primarily through Jacquemus’ own channels and was timed to the opening of the brand’s Los Angeles store.

The Timberland x Jacquemus 'Le Bonheur' Authentic Boat Shoe Credits: Timberland

For Timberland, owned by VF Corp., the partnership extends a deliberate push into fashion credibility that has included collaborations with Louis Vuitton and other luxury names, positioning its heritage silhouettes as canvases for designer reinterpretation. For Jacquemus, one of the few independent French houses of scale, the tie-up adds a second footwear pillar alongside its long-running Nike partnership — and does so in a category, the boat shoe, that the designer has made something of a personal signature, both on the runway and on his own feet.

The boat shoe’s broader revival works in the collaboration’s favor, too. The preppy, coastal silhouette has been enjoying a designer-led resurgence, and Timberland’s three-eye lug — equal parts New England dock and Marseille quay — sits naturally at the intersection of workwear utility and Riviera ease that both brands trade on.