Jacquemus, Nike, and FFF collaborate on 2026 World Cup lifestyle collection

Jacquemus has signed a deal with Nike and the Fédération Française de Football (FFF) to create a lifestyle fashion capsule. The collection will accompany Les Bleus, featuring players like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Marcus Thuram, during the 2026 Football World Cup.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the French national football team will play its first match against the African Cup champions, Senegal. On that day, all eyes will be on players like Kylian Mbappé, Désiré Doué, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise. These athletes are establishing themselves as style trendsetters.

On the same day, the fashion and lifestyle capsule, designed by Jacquemus and produced by Nike, the French national football team's kit supplier, will launch on Nike's distribution network.

During the championship, the players will wear a warm-up jersey. It will serve as a pre-match shirt.

In a 'vintage' navy blue, the jersey is adorned with fine vertical red and white stripes. On the left is the white Nike swoosh (logo). On the right are the two stars (signifying the team's cup wins in 1998 and 2018); the Gallic rooster; the French flag; and the Jacquemus name.

In addition to this jersey, the collection consists of jackets, tracksuit bottoms and shorts in the colours of Les Bleus.

Jacquemus x Nike x FFF: at the crossroads of sport, city and culture

Players' arrivals at Clairefontaine are now scrutinised as closely as celebrity appearances during fashion weeks. This collaboration offers Jacquemus direct visibility to a generation of consumers who follow both the sporting performance and the style of Les Bleus.

According to the press release, Simon Porte-Jacquemus said: “In France, football is more than a sport. It is part of everyday life and has always been a part of my life. Working with the French national team means representing a country, a culture, and unforgettable moments. It means everything to me.”

The collection is inspired by a vintage navy blue Nike tracksuit jacket that Jacquemus wore in his youth. It reinterprets the visual codes of the French team through his own aesthetic.

Jacquemus x Nike x FFF Credits: Jacquemus

Furthermore, the designer moves away from the technical materials usually associated with sportswear, in favour of natural or man-made fabrics, in keeping with the spirit of his ready-to-wear.

This project is being carried out in partnership with the Sport dans la Ville association. It aims to support the integration of young people and provide community support through sport.

The Jacquemus x Nike x FFF collection will be available from June 11, 2026, through Jacquemus' channels.

Launched in 2022, the collaboration between Jacquemus and Nike has already resulted in several reinterpretations of the American group's iconic models, including the Air Humara, the J Force 1, the Air Max 1 and, more recently, the Moon Shoe. The partnership now extends to the FFF.