Jacquemus returns to Paris Fashion Week with Apple partnership

French fashion house Jacquemus, renowned for its cinematic runway presentations in countryside locales, is making a much-anticipated return to Paris Fashion Week, this time with a high-tech twist. For its upcoming collection, Jacquemus will collaborate with Apple to revolutionise the way fashion is captured and shared.

In a statement on Instagram, accompanied by a sleek video of a robotic arm holding an iPhone 16, the brand announced that its new show, “La Croisière”, will take place in Paris on January 26. Uniquely, the entire event will be documented using Apple’s latest technology, including its state-of-the-art cinematic slow-motion feature and 4K120 fps Dolby Vision recording. According to Yahoo, runway photography will be shot entirely on iPhones, with close-ups leveraging the advanced telephoto lens capabilities.

This partnership represents a new intersection of fashion and technology, a sentiment Jacquemus underscored in its statement, which described the collaboration as exemplifying "the fusion of fashion and technology, captivating audiences globally." The brand added that further details of the partnership would be "communicated in due course."

Earlier in the day, Jacquemus will present its men’s collection on the penultimate day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Jacquemus, founded by Simon Porte Jacquemus, has a history of pushing boundaries with its show locations, previously transforming a lavender field, a salt mine, and even the Palace of Versailles into iconic fashion stages. The return to Paris Fashion Week marks the brand’s first official appearance on the calendar since 2021, underscoring its renewed commitment to the city’s historic fashion scene.

This collaboration with Apple signals not only a fresh chapter for Jacquemus but also an emblematic moment in the growing convergence of luxury fashion, technology and sponsorship, that could redefine the art of the runway.