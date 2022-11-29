Jägermeister unveils capsule collection with 474co

German spirit brand Jägermeister has launched a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Manchester-based up-and-coming sustainable premium streetwear and athleisure fashion label 474co.

The 474co x Jägermeister 14-piece streetwear capsule draws inspiration from Jägermeister's iconic stag branding and its German meaning “meister hunter”. It features a vegan leather and organic wool varsity jacket, a denim jacket, and an array of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jumpers, and hats with the embroidery stags that encapsulates Jägermeister and 474co signature 3 bars style.

Image: 474co x Jägermeister

All the garments have been manufactured in Portugal and are 100 percent organic cotton, except the denim jacket, which is crafted from 100 percent cotton and the vegan leather and organic wool varsity jacket. The collection also utilises environmentally friendly dyes for its pops of bright colours.

Christian Stindt, marketing director at Jägermeister, said in a statement: “Following on from last year’s internationally successful ‘Best Nights streetwear Capsule’, we want to bring the nightlife scene to a sequel streetwear capsule, telling the Meisters story of 474 founders and friends Maxwell Ona and Williams Adeho.

“We are proud to officially announce this one-of-a-kind collection with the Manchester fashion brand, who has designed a unique ethical sustainable premium limited edition, genderless, streetwear capsule.”

Image: 474co x Jägermeister

Maxwell Ona, creative fashion designer and founder of 474, added: “We are super excited to release our first-ever limited-edition fashion collaboration with Jägermeister. We have focused on creating sustainable streetwear clothing that are stylish with luxury qualities but ethical and eco-friendly.

“The 474co x Jägermeister capsule collection typifies our brand ethos and conveys a message of following your own personal style, choosing how to project it and standing out from the rest. The pieces are hybrid, they can be the outfit to wear on a night out and for casual, everyday wear.”

The 474co x Jägermeister capsule collection is available from Jägermeister's website jagershop.co.uk and 474co’s online store www.474co.com/474coxjagermeister.

Image: 474co x Jägermeister

Image: 474co x Jägermeister

Image: 474co x Jägermeister

Image: 474co x Jägermeister