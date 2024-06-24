Jagermeister launches collaboration with Santa Cruz

German spirit brand Jägermeister has launched a “strictly limited” capsule collection in collaboration with Californian skate-culture icon Santa Cruz Skateboards.

The Jagermeister x Santa Cruz collection takes inspiration from the 90s and the rebellion of the era’s skate scene and features the official release of a once bootleg design which the now chief executive of Santa Cruz, Jeff Kendall, once designed out of his love for Jägermeister.

Jagermeister x Santa Cruz collection Credits: Jagermeister

The collection revives the cult board design, created riffing off the iconic horned Jägermeister stag and blackletter typography, alongside limited-edition matching T-shirts in black and olive green.

Sven Schindler, head of global brand and digital marketing at Mast-Jägermeister SE, said in a statement: “With Jeff Kendall, we have the consummate skating professional at our side. He’s a long-time fan of the Jägermeister brand and the board he designed on a whim over 30 years ago is something we can now revive and reissue together.”

The limited pieces are available in selected Jägermeister online shops and direct from Santa Cruz, ranging from 39.99 pounds for the T-shirts to 109.99 pounds for the skateboard.