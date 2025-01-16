Jaimee Lupton launches new fragrance and bodycare brand

Serial beauty entrepreneur Jaimee Lupton, founder of Monday Haircare, Osāna Naturals and Being, has launched a new range of mood-matching fragrance and bodycare products.

Called ‘Daise’ the new beauty line has been designed to offer a fresh and fun approach to fragrance and body care catering to discerning elder Gen Alpha and young Gen Zs, which the brand states are “considered the fastest-emerging cohort of beauty consumers”.

Daise fragrance and bodycare products Credits: Daise

Daise, available at Ulta Beauty before expanding into Target on February 2, offers a foaming body wash, a body spray and deodorant, bath bombs, fragrance body mists, a lip balm and an exfoliating body scrub in playful packaging and at an affordable price point with all items under 10 US dollars.

The fragranced items are available in six scents, made with 90 percent natural ingredients, and designed to be mixed and matched based on wearers’ moods and preferences. Scents include Lowkey Daise in rose and sandalwood, Sunny Daise in vanilla and coconut, Peachy Daise in berry and mandarin, Hello Daise in raspberry and mint), Happy Daise in grape and amber and Oh So Daise in pear and patchouli.

Daise fragrance and bodycare products Credits: Daise

In a statement, Daise said the brand was created as “a world where beauty meets play,” to encourage young beauty enthusiasts to experiment and personalise with the mood-matching bath, body, fragrance and lip products, which have been “designed to collect, layer, mix and match”.

Each product in the range has also been dermatologically tested, certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and formulated with the brand’s Clean Promise, meaning they are formulated without acrylates, aluminium, benzyl alcohol, butoxyethanol, BHA/BHT, DEA, formaldehyde, heavy metals, lead, microbeads, mercury, parabens, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, SLS/SLES and talc.

Daise is also affordable with prices ranging from 2.99 to 7.49 US dollars.

Daise fragrance and bodycare products Credits: Daise

Daise fragrance and bodycare products Credits: Daise