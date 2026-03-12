Japan: A guide to spring/summer 2026 fashion and textile trade shows

Trade shows provide a unique opportunity to experience Japan's traditional techniques and craftsmanship. They also serve as a platform for connecting with domestic buyers and brands, and for building networks with industry professionals from Europe, the US, and Asia. As the season begins in earnest from March, early consideration of exhibiting or attending is recommended.

Dates at a glance Kyoto International Gift Show (Kyoto) — March 11 and 12

— March 11 and 12 Jitac European Textile Fair Spring (Tokyo) — March 11-13

— March 11-13 Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo — March 16-21

— March 16-21 Tranoi Tokyo (Tokyo) — March 18 and 19

— March 18 and 19 Faw Tokyo (Tokyo) — April 8-10

— April 8-10 Tokyo Textile Scope 2027 Spring Summer (Tokyo) — April 15 and 17

— April 15 and 17 Tokyo Leather Fair (Tokyo) — May 21 and 22

— May 21 and 22 Asian Fashion Fair — June 9-11

Kyoto International Gift Show – March 11 and 12

The Kyoto International Gift Show is a trade fair dedicated to promoting Kyoto's traditional crafts and supporting their future. The event brings together fashion accessories, including bags and shoes; apparel; and jewellery, all showcasing artisanal skill at the Miyako Messe Kyoto International Exhibition Hall. The previous edition featured 280 exhibitors, with eight joining from overseas.

Returning exhibitors do not require screening, although a review process is in place for certain curated sections. Special exhibitions are also planned, including the 'Active Creators Store,' which showcases products with exceptional design, and 'Waza-haku,' dedicated to items demonstrating master craftsmanship. The event will also promote sustainability by featuring products made from upcycled materials and highlighting traditional repair cultures such as re-dyeing and kintsugi.

Students and the general public can attend the event for free by requesting an invitation through pre-registration. As of January 2026, exhibitor information can also be requested online.

Jitac European Textile Fair Spring – March 11-13

The Jitac European Textile Fair offers insight into European trends without leaving Japan. This year's edition will showcase fabrics and materials for the spring/summer 2027 season. It will be a crucial source of inspiration for Japanese designers and apparel manufacturers, potentially shaping the success of their upcoming collections.

Companies advancing the digitalisation of textile design will also be exhibiting, alongside the material suppliers.

Approximately 70 companies exhibit each year. The admission fee for visitors is 3,000 yen for on-the-day tickets and 2,000 yen for advance tickets.

Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo – March 16-21

The theme for Rakuten Fashion Week 2026 is 'Be the Seam of the World – JFW 20 + 20'. This theme signifies the ambition for Tokyo to act as a hub connecting global creativity, building on the achievements of the past 20 years. The event will once again be held at Shibuya Hikarie. Hall A will host full-scale runway shows, while Hall B will be dedicated to experimental productions and medium-scale presentations.

The organiser, the Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO), has also shifted its policy from the spring/summer 2026 season. It will now limit participation in the official schedule primarily to brands presenting physically. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, where digital presentations became standard, this move clearly signals a re-evaluation of the value of fabric textures, spatial design, and direct audience engagement.

The application period for brands for the autumn/winter 2026 season ran from November 2025. Support systems to enhance presentation quality were also strengthened, including consultations for first-time participants and venue previews. Registration for press, buyers, and photographers opened on January 13, 2026, and closed on February 13.

Tranoi Tokyo – March 18 and 19

Tranoi Tokyo is the Tokyo edition of the Parisian trade show 'Tranoi', organised in partnership with the JFWO. The event gathers creators from diverse fields such as fashion, art, music, and books at the Bellesalle Shibuya Garden. It runs concurrently with Rakuten Fashion Week as an associated event, providing an opportunity to connect with industry professionals attending the shows. The previous edition featured 250 brands and attracted around 3,000 visitors.

The event aims to be a platform connecting Asia with the world, featuring exhibitors from regions including the Middle East and Africa. It is an essential trade fair for buyers sourcing global brands.

As of February 2026, visitor registration is available on the website.

Faw Tokyo (Fashion World Tokyo) – April 8-10

Faw Tokyo is Japan's largest fashion trade show, featuring products from Japan and across the globe. A key highlight is the opportunity to connect with companies from every stage of the fashion supply chain, from materials and manufacturing to brands and retail. The upcoming event at Tokyo Big Sight is expected to attract 27,000 visitors, including buyers from department stores and trading companies, and will feature over 700 exhibiting brands.

The venue is divided into nine distinct zones. These include the 'Made-in-Japan Expo Fair,' which focuses on Japanese products; the 'Textile Expo,' dedicated to textiles; and the 'Sustainable Fashion Expo,' which showcases sustainable materials and products.

As of February 2026, visitor applications are being accepted on the website. Registration is free and open to industry professionals, sole proprietors, and freelancers.

Tokyo Textile Scope 2027 Spring Summer – April 15 and 17

Tokyo Textile Scope is a trade fair organised by the JFWO that specialises in Japanese fibres and textiles. The event allows visitors to discover materials sought after by buyers and learn about new product development and business initiatives. It also features a materials competition. This year's edition will take place at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center Hamamatsucho-kan.

Full details for the upcoming event have not yet been announced. However, last year's edition featured a shibori dyeing demonstration by Uchida Dyeing Factory and a showcase of materials used in the collection of Paris Fashion Week brand, Doublet.

Applications to exhibit at the upcoming event are now closed, making the October edition the next opportunity for interested brands. The fair is open to industry professionals, students, and the general public.

Tokyo Leather Fair – May 21 and 22

The Tokyo Leather Fair is one of Japan's largest leather materials exhibitions, held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center Taito-kan. It gathers natural and artificial leathers, trims, and functional materials, acting as a platform for the latest domestic and international material trends. The fair also hosts trend seminars, a curated exhibition from the international trade show Lineapelle, and material competitions, offering valuable insights for product development and planning teams.

The 'Trend Laboratory' section will feature seminars from speakers such as fashion journalist Chiyumi Hioki and Antonella Bertagnin, head of trend selection for the world-leading Italian leather trade fair, Lineapelle. They will discuss the future of leather fashion from an international perspective. The event also includes several competitions, including 'Kiwame no Ichi Sozai' for tanners; 'Kawa-kon!' for emerging creators; and the 'Youth Creators Award' for high school students and younger participants.

Asian Fashion Fair – June 9-11

The Asian Fashion Fair (AFF) is an industry platform enabling direct negotiations between suppliers and buyers. Established in 2003, it has connected the Japanese market with Asian manufacturing and material companies for over 20 years. The fair covers a wide range of categories, including apparel; materials; trims; accessories; and home textiles. Exhibitors are primarily from China and Southeast Asia, with key participating countries including China, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The event specialises in sourcing and negotiations for the textile and apparel industry, attracting manufacturers, brands, trading companies, specialty retailers, and wholesalers. Over 78 percent of visiting buyers are decision-makers with purchasing authority. This allows exhibitors to secure direct orders and strengthen existing client relationships. Seminars and forums led by industry experts also offer insights into market trends, analysis, and global business strategies.

Attendance is by pre-registration, and industry professionals can enter for free. Smooth entry is possible by presenting the QR code issued after registration. Companies wishing to exhibit can also request information and apply through the official website.