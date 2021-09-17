Japanese dynamism: Uniqlo collaborates with White Mountaineering

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo announced its first collaboration with Japanese brand White Mountaineering. The result is the “Uniqlo and White Mountaineering” outdoor collection, which will be available from 28th October 2021.

“I gave a lot of thought to my ideals as a designer and how to utilise the detailing for outdoor items and sportswear I’d developed at White Mountaineering for Uniqlo wear, which is worn by all kinds of people,” commented designer Yosuke Aizawa.

“Designing clothing around the premise that ‘people move’ is one of my principles, so I carefully considered patterns and designs that wouldn’t add stress when worn. I believe we’ve created a line of new everyday wear that can be worn in any setting,” he added.

The joint collection merges Aizawa’s theme of family with Uniqlo’s concept of LifeWear that is made for all. Accordingly, the nine items for men, women, and children have been created to be a common language for everyone.

Photos: Uniqlo

“Building on designs that the entire family can wear, the collection uses silhouettes and colours to suit any setting, making the most of the strengths of both brands,” says Uniqlo.

The collection consists of different light down jackets, hybrid down parkas, padded parkas and fleece pullovers. Prices range from 35 to 110 euros (around 30 to 95 British pounds/41 to 130 US dollars).

White Mountaineering was founded by Yosuke Aizawa in 2006, a graduate of Tama Art University with a degree in textile design. The aim of the outdoor brand is to combine design, utility and technology. Since 2016, White Mountaineering has released collections at Paris Fashion Week. Aizawa has designed for a variety of overseas brands like Moncler W and Barbour. He is also a visiting professor at Tama Art University in Hachioji, Tokio.