Jason Wu designs feline care collection with Cat Person

Fashion designer Jason Wu has launched a cat care collection with Cat Person featuring products “to meet the underserved needs of cats and their owners”.

The capsule collection of feline essentials includes a range of furniture, toys, and even items for humans, all inspired by his love for cats, especially his own two, Jinxy and Peaches.

Described by Cat Person as a “HauteCature” collection, highlights include a stylish litter box, designed to cater for the cat’s needs and work with the owners home aesthetic. The enclosed streamlined litter box has a ventilated wooden lid and a large accessible corner entry, which allows your cat to do its business with enough space and airflow.

Other items include a hideaway scoop and holder, designed with the same wood as the litter box, with a durable aluminium alloy scoop to outlast any plastic one. A matching holder attaches to the Skylight Litter Box and keeps the Hideaway Scoop out of sight.

Image: courtesy of Cat Person x Jason Wu

While Cat Person’s fan favourite cat bowl has been given a Jason Wu makeover in his signature black colour. The sleek, semi-gloss bowl has a matching matte tray stand that has been ergonomically designed for comfort and easy eating.

The collection also features the ‘Jason’ Catnip Pounce Toy in the shape of a dog, inspired by the fact that Wu was born in the year of the dog.

Image: courtesy of Cat Person x Jason Wu

While for the cat owner, there is a Signature Cat Person x Jason Wu pocketless hoodie with a playful cat illustration and a subtle Cat Person logo beneath the hood on the back. The hoodie is made from 100 percent certified organic cotton French terry and created using low-impact dyes and inks free from harmful chemicals.

In a video to launch the collection, Wu said: “I think I’ve always been a cat person. I grew up with a lot of cats around and I’ve always loved them. What I didn’t love about other products that were available on the market was that they were either unattractive or too complicated to use.

“My cats are kind of like my best friends so I wanted to design accessories and cat care items that a human being would want to use. I wanted to design something that was elevated, that was super user friendly, and something that you know is chic.”

Image: courtesy of Cat Person x Jason Wu

The Jason Wu x Cat Person collection is available online at CatPerson.com, with prices ranging from 7 to 139 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Cat Person x Jason Wu