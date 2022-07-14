Jason Wu releases digital twin of Michelle Obama inauguration gown with DressX

Jason Wu has teamed up with DressX, an NFT marketplace dedicated to digital fashion wearables to launch a one of a kind digital gown.

The original dress was made for then First Lady Michelle Obama in 2009 for the inaugural ball. It is handcrafted from ivory silk chiffon and embellished with organza flowers, crystals, and silver thread embroidery.

A digital twin of the dress was launched this week as an NFT, which is now open for bidding on the DressX platform.

The New York-based fashion designer will offer a meet and great with the winner as part of the auction, in addition to providing two tickets to the ready to wear show during New York fashion week in September.

The digital twin dress, called The Dream, will be a one-off NFT which the owner will be able to ‘digitally wear’ in a photo look.