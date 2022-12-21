Jasper Conran debuts jewellery collection

British luxury brand Jasper Conran London is adding jewellery to his line-up of fashion, furniture and homeware, accessories, and fragrances.

The debut Jasper Conran jewellery collection has been designed to showcase the label’s “thoughtful design, outstanding quality, and timeless appeal,” taking a minimalist approach to design, using geometric, linear shapes to create “delicate simplicity”.

The collection takes inspiration from architectural silhouettes, clean lines, and contemporary sculptural forms and features a 29-piece mix-and-match line of necklaces, bracelets, cuffs and earrings.

Image: Jasper Conran London

Each piece has been crafted with an emphasis on sustainable materials, including recycled sterling silver coated with 18-carat gold.

Key pieces include a sleek and simple 18-carat gold plated cuff, two-tone hoop earrings, and a matching chain necklace and bracelet that uses a multi-metal technique.

There is also a geometric bangle and necklace, an intricate multi-chain necklace with layered fine gold chains, and gold drop earrings adorned with coloured citrine gemstones.

