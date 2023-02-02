Jay-Z’s Paper Planes teams up with NFL

Paper Planes, the lifestyle apparel and accessories brand founded by Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, has unveiled a collaboration with the NFL to celebrate youth flag football.

The collaboration aims to celebrate the NFL Flag International Tournament taking place at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, where 10 teams from the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, China, Ghana, Japan, and Mexico will compete.

Each of these teams will receive unique, limited-edition product from the exclusive NFL x Paper Planes headwear collection with New Era.

Image: Paper Planes; NFL x Paper Planes New Era headwear collection

Along with the hats for the competition, Paper Planes is releasing caps in the signature 59Fifty silhouette for all thirty-two NFL teams. Each hat features the Paper Planes logo, the NFL Shield and each team’s branding.

Emory Jones, chief marketing officer of Paper Planes, said in a statement: “Using fashion as our medium, we seek to empower people. This partnership with the NFL brings together a global community, united by their love of the sport and their desire to achieve greatness both on and off the field. The ability to transcend boundaries; to imagine, to explore and to achieve through meaningful collaboration, is at the heart of everything we do.”

Eddie Capobianco, NFL’s vice president of culture marketing, added: “This collaboration is inspired by the core meaning of Paper Planes and showcases the power the NFL has to bring people together from across the world, each with different stories and experiences united by a passion to play the game they love alongside friends and achieving greatness together.”

The NFL x Paper Planes New Era headwear collection will launch on February 3, available in the US via the NFL Shop and globally on the Paper Planes website.

Image: Paper Planes; NFL x Paper Planes New Era headwear collection