JCA | London Fashion Academy opens gallery to showcase student talent

Jimmy Choo’s JCA | London Fashion Academy has opened a gallery to showcase the talent of its students, supported by an e-commerce website.

The JCA Gallery aims to offer an immersive experience, offering young designers a platform to enter the world of retail, where their work is presented in an “exhibition style,” as it looks to celebrate “the boundless potential of emerging designers”.

Located on the ground floor of JCA’s campus on Hanover Square in London, the gallery allows designers to display their garments and accessories, while an e-commerce section of the JCA’s website will allow consumers to buy and rent products from the academy’s students for the first time.

JCA Gallery Credits: JCA | London Fashion Academy

Ha Smith, direction of incubation at the JCA, said in a statement: "At the JCA, we are committed to nurturing our learners’ talent, as well as giving them the support to put their product out there in front of the fashion industry before they graduate.

“Therefore, we are thrilled to introduce the JCA Gallery at our Mayfair campus and supporting e-commerce websites that will allow learner works to be sold and rented. At JCA we do not only hone students' creative skills but also equip them with business skills that help them launch their own businesses."

The JCA Gallery will display work from both undergraduates and masters students and will be open to the public from Tuesdays to Thursdays by appointment only.

JCA Gallery Credits: JCA | London Fashion Academy