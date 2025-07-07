Jean Paul Gaultier collaborates with Bratz

French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier has unveiled a limited-edition collector doll with fashion doll brand Bratz from MGA Entertainment.

The Bratz x Jean Paul Gaultier doll celebrates “radical self-expression through fashion,” and sees Bratz's ‘Sasha’ doll serving two looks that pay homage to Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture heritage, including a sculptural pink velvet bustier dress, revisiting a legendary silhouette from the House’s archives, complete with a metallic ‘Gaultier’ chain belt and black patent cleated heels.

Jean Paul Gaultier and Bratz limited-edition doll Credits: MGA Entertainment

The second look is inspired by the Jean Paul Gaultier ready-to-wear collection and channels “a nautical spirit with a chic punk twist,” featuring a crisp marinière crop top, a pleated tartan mini skirt with buckle accents and a white sailor hat that sits atop her waist-length blonde waves.

A spokesperson for the House of Jean Paul Gaultier, said in a statement: “This exclusive collaboration celebrates two icons of nonconformity, creating a collector’s piece where Bratz meets the world of Jean Paul Gaultier.

“Spectacular, avant-garde and outrageously iconic, Bratz x Jean Paul Gaultier is designed for true ‘Enfants Terribles’ only.”

Jean Paul Gaultier and Bratz limited-edition doll Credits: MGA Entertainment

The doll has been packaged as a “standout luxury collectable” in a custom fold-out display case with a catwalk backdrop and a branded ‘Gaultier’ safety pin handle. Inside it spotlights the two outfits with fun accessories, such as a mini Bratz x Gaultier fashion magazine, a Gaultier fragrance bottle, a pair of sunglasses, a hat, earrings, and a dress form. There is also a doll belt that can be worn as a bracelet.

Jean Paul Gaultier and Bratz limited-edition doll Credits: MGA Entertainment

Jasmin Larian-Hekmat, creative director at Bratz, added: “Bratz has always celebrated radical self-expression through fashion. Partnering with an icon like Jean Paul Gaultier, who has consistently challenged norms and redefined style for decades, is a testament to Bratz’s enduring place in the fashion sphere. This is Bratz at its boldest and most unforgettable.”

The Bratz x Jean Paul Gaultier doll is available for pre-order on bratz.com and Jeanpaulgaultier.com priced at 115 pounds / 120 euros / 150 US dollars with shipping expected later in July. The collaboration also includes 100 special collector’s edition dolls numbered and featured in special limited-edition metallic packaging, available for 250 US dollars, only available on bratz.com.