Jean Paul Gaultier unveils collaboration with Lotta Volkova

Jean Paul Gaultier has unveiled a ready-to-wear capsule collection designed by stylist Lotta Volkova, which pays tributes to the fashion houses’ archives.

The capsule collection aims to offer a stylist’s point of view, with Volkova edited and re-edited iconic and symbolic pieces of Jean Paul Gaultier’s world, such as corseted lingerie, conical breasts, deconstructed tailoring, trompe-l’œil prints, babydoll dresses and lingerie-inspired knitwear and making them current for today's JPG customer.

Key looks include the iconic velvet Cone Dress of 1984, which has been modernised into a contemporary mini-dress and top, while the tennis-striped suit has been deconstructed with inserts resembling harnesses inspired by S&M and fetish dressing.

Another highlight is the jacquard couture ‘Naked Dress’ from Jean Paul Gaultier’s autumn/winter 2004-2005 that was never produced before, which has been remade in an easy-to-wear jersey.

Image: Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova by Johnny Dufort

The capsule also includes footwear with the eight-heeled pumps based on the famous ‘Mille-Pattes’ court shoes from the ‘Les Classiques Gaultier revisités’ spring/Summer 1993 ready-to-wear show reimagined and 3D printed.

Commenting on the collaboration, Volkova said in a statement: “Discovering Jean Paul Gaultier and Antoine de Caunes presenting their TV show Eurotrash was one of the 1st memories of fashion for me. What struck me was extreme eccentricity, uncompromising vision, wit and never-ending festive celebration of fashion, culture, music and underground cultures that all formed an extraordinary world of Jean Paul Gaultier.

“It was an incredible honour to be able to discover the archives, obsess and fetishize - reimagine the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier collections in the context of 2022 reintroducing them into a contemporary wardrobe.”

The Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova collection is now available online and at select Jean Paul Gaultier stores.

