Jenna Dewan and Danskin unveil first capsule collection

Danskin, the heritage dance and lifestyle brand owned by Iconix Brand Group, has unveiled its first capsule collection designed by actress and dancer, Jenna Dewan.

Inspired by Dewan's style and active lifestyle, the Jenna Dewan x Danskin capsule marks the actresses first foray into fashion design and features pieces including coordinating leggings, sports bras, a jogger and hoodie combo, and a new take on the traditional leotard based on her love of fitness, dance and transitional fashion.

The capsule line is aimed at supporting modern woman’s lifestyle, day to night, states the brand, with Dewan being fully involved from the conception to design, including developing the colour palettes, fabrics and silhouettes with the Danskin team.

"My capsule for Danskin is so meaningful to me because I grew up wearing the brand. I have so many special memories associated with Danskin and it is incredibly near and dear to my heart," explained Dewan in a press release. “I designed this collection with active women of all ages in mind and wanted the pieces to look as good as they feel and to be able to move with the body all day long.”

The collaboration also aims to introduce Danskin to a new generation with the curated collection featuring styles across multiple categories including activewear, dancewear and intimates, and has been positioned at an “elevated yet accessible price point” compared to the core Danskin line, with pieces ranging from 28-100 US dollars.

Danskin, owned by Iconix Brand Group, was founded in 1882 in New York City by brothers Joel and Benson Goodman to manufacture goods specifically for dancers' needs and has since become one of the world's leading manufacturers of dance and activewear for girls and women.

The Jenna Dewan x Danskin is available exclusively at select Six:02 stores and online, as well as at Danskin.com.

