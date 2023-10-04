Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty launches at Macy’s

JLo Beauty, the beauty brand inspired by the beauty secrets of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, has launched at Macy’s stores nationwide, online and via the retailer’s app.

The JLo Beauty range at Macy’s will include an assortment of skincare, beauty and bodycare products, including bestsellers such as ‘That JLo Glow Serum’ and ‘Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm’. Prices range from 15 to 105 US dollars.

Nicolette Bosco, vice president of beauty at Macy’s, said in a statement: “We are excited to launch JLo Beauty at Macy’s and bring Jennifer Lopez’s luxurious but accessible skincare to our customers. Jennifer is an icon, and her brand continues to empower women to celebrate the skin they’re in, no matter their age.

“Adding Jennifer’s range of products for glowing skin strengthens our assortment in these categories and gives customers more ways to own their style.”

Jennifer Lopez, founder of JLo Beauty, added: “JLo Beauty empowers women with transformative, clinically proven formulas that deliver an inner and outer glow at any age. Macy’s – with its wide and diverse reach – is an ideal partner for us in our quest to bring more people our high-performance skincare and body products, proving beauty has no expiration date.”