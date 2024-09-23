Jesse Palmer launches elevated sports apparel line

Television personality, football analyst, and former professional football player Jesse Palmer has unveiled his own clothing line in partnership with Fanatics, the digital sports platform and provider of licensed sports merchandise.

Called ‘J.Palmer,’ the new line is described as the “ultimate fusion of high-end fashion and passionate sports fandom,” and has been designed for those “who live and breathe their favourite teams but refuse to compromise on style”.

Jesse Palmer launches fashion line J.Palmer with Fanatics Credits: Fanatics

The 13-piece elevated sports apparel line launches for autumn 2024 and features shorts, tapered joggers, shirts, quarter zips, full zips, and a blazer to provide “both comfort and class”.

As part of Palmer’s need to combine his deep roots in fashion and sports, each piece has been made with advanced performance fabrics for comfort and features subtle team accents, allowing fans to look “sharp whether they’re at the game or out on the town”.

Commenting on his debut clothing line, Palmer said in a statement: “My mom was a model, and clothes were something that I was always very aware of as a young boy, but I really found my passion for fashion when I was playing football with the Giants in New York City, and I was exposed to Fifth Avenue and Madison.

“This line for me is really about the ‘man-on-the-go’ who cares about how he looks, wants to be comfortable, but wants to be functional, presentable and confident.”

Jesse Palmer launches fashion line J.Palmer with Fanatics Credits: Fanatics

The line is currently licensed with all 32 NFL teams, as well as several NCAA Collegiate Teams, including Palmer’s alma mater, the University of Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, The Ohio State University Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Vols, Texas Longhorns and University of Southern California Trojans.

J.Palmer is available online at Fanatics.com/JPalmer.