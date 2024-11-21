Jil Sander launches charity T-shirt to support children in need

Milan-based fashion label Jil Sander has announced a partnership with the OTB Foundation, the non-profit organisation of the OTB Group, to support youth projects around the world.

The limited-edition T-shirt, which features a heart motif and “for the children of the world” message on the back and Jil Sander branding on the front, will raise money to support the first and only girls’ public orphanage in Kapisa, Afghanistan, a project led by the OTB Foundation in partnership with the Italian non-profit Nove Caring Humans.

Fifty percent of the purchase price of each Jil Sander for OTB Foundation T-shirt sold will support the girls’ orphanage, which provides children in the region with shelter, education, and access to care.

Jil Sander for OTB Foundation T-shirt Credits: Jil Sander

Arianna Alessi, vice-president of OTB Foundation, said in a statement: “Given the terrible circumstances faced by girls in Afghanistan, we chose to support this project as well. Hunger, cold, child labour and various forms of abuse are the order of the day for children and young people.

“OTB Foundation continues to support this troubled country by trying to give hope to all the requests from families who come to the orphanages, families where women are often the sole breadwinners.”

The charity T-shirt will be available in Jil Sander stores worldwide and on jilsander.com, priced at 340 pounds / 390 US dollars / 510 Canadian dollars / 350 euros.