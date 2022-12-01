Jimmy Choo and Timberland collaborate on a New York-inspired collection

Following the success of its partnership in 2020, Jimmy Choo is again collaborating with work-and-outdoor inspired brand Timberland on an exclusive capsule collection.

The high-energy collection is inspired by the city of New York and features Timberland’s iconic Original Yellow Bootä re-imagined through the lens of Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi, who worked alongside New York-based designer Shanel Campbell.

The designer was introduced to Timberland and Jimmy Choo through Harlem’s Fashion Row, a New York-based agency that provides opportunities for emerging Black and Latinx creatives. Campbell, known for exploring the Black experience in America, combined her style with Jimmy Choo’s signature style of confident glamour to infuse the collection with the spirit of New York.

Image: Jimmy Choo x Timberland

There are seven styles in the capsule across men’s and women’s, including two hot pink velvet boots finished with transparent soles, two classic nubuck boots with a graffiti-inspired Jimmy Choo logo script, and a black boot with a Swarovski crystal-embellished collar. There is also a thigh-high black leather harness boot that has dual styling function, transforming into a classic 6-inch silhouette with ease.

The collection is completed with a heeled version of the iconic Timberland 6-inch boot covered entirely in Swarovski crystals, available in "highly limited" quantities exclusively at Jimmy Choo.

Image: Jimmy Choo x Timberland by Shaniquwa Jarvis

Sandra Choi, creative director at Jimmy Choo, said in a statement: “Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration. Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city.

“I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces. This collaboration celebrates urban glamour, the resilience and eclecticism of the city’s dynamic community, a tribute to the ultimate New York City staple, Timberland boots.”

Image: Jimmy Choo x Timberland by Shaniquwa Jarvis

Commenting on the collection, Shanel Campbell added: “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done. I was constantly asking myself, what does it look like when these worlds – Jimmy Choo and Timberland - collide? It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role.

“It was also so inspiring because it’s like looking into the future that I want to have one day. I’m super excited to see my fellow New Yorkers wearing this collection, I feed off the vibes and energy of the city. Without a doubt my main source of inspiration are the people of New York, from people riding on the city’s transport system to the suits on Wall Street – they inform everything I create."

The Jimmy Choo x Timberland collaboration is available globally from Jimmy Choo and Timberland locations and select premium retailers.

Image: Jimmy Choo x Timberland by Shaniquwa Jarvis

Image: Jimmy Choo x Timberland by Shaniquwa Jarvis

Image: Jimmy Choo x Timberland by Shaniquwa Jarvis