Jimmy Choo to launch golf collection

Luxury footwear brand Jimmy Choo has confirmed it's collaborating with LA-based Malbon Golf, founded by Stephen and Erica Malbon.

In a short statement, Jimmy Choo said the collection would combine the brand’s glamour with Malbon’s disruptive take on the world of golf to “elevate golf essentials with a layer of sophistication”.

The sport-inspired collection will “speak to the democratisation and evolution of the golf community, merging glamour and heavy-swing mastery through shared values and universal appeal,” added Jimmy Choo.

The footwear brand said the collection will be available globally online and in select Jimmy Choo stores from April 17.

This is the latest collaboration from Jimmy Choo; last year, it worked with French fashion brand Jean Paul Gaultier on a co-designed collection for autumn/winter 2023, and in 2022, it launched a New York-inspired range with Timberland.