Jimmy Choo unveils collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier

Luxury footwear and accessories label Jimmy Choo has unveiled its collaborative capsule collection with French fashion brand Jean Paul Gaultier.

The Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier capsule, co-designed by the house's respective creative directors - Sandra Choi and Florence Tétier, aims to offer “glamorous rebellion” for autumn/winter 2023.

Described as a “creative conversation” between the two fashion houses, the capsule offers the “greatest hits, times two,” merging both brands' DNA with a collection featuring knee-high boots, laced pointed-toe slingbacks, wedges and pumps.

Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier campaign fronted by Kylie Minogue Credits: Jimmy Choo/ Jean Paul Gaultier by Valentin Herfay

Highlights include the ‘London Via Paris’ statement wedges with an elongated toe and transparent block heels etched with landmarks of both Paris and London, the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben. These sit alongside the 'Corset Sling Back', inspired by Jean Paul Gaultier’s trademark corsetry, which the footwear brand states takes its Italian artisans two hours to execute as they are crafted with a distinctive double-layer design.

Other styles include the over-the-knee boot and streamlined pump featuring the original hand-drawn tattoo pattern design from Gaultier’s ground-breaking SS94 collection ‘Les Tatouages’. While the French designer’s signature heavy metal jewellery, evocative of the London punk scene, is highlighted in the Bing Mule adorned with metallic chains, crystals and branded charms.

There is also an innovative boot that features a playful denim trompe l’oeil print, highlighting the French brand’s love of denim, which can be worn two ways as an over-the-knee leather silhouette or turned down to a mid-calf style with a denim cuff.

Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier campaign fronted by Kylie Minogue Credits: Jimmy Choo/ Jean Paul Gaultier by Valentin Herfay

Kylie Minogue stars in Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration campaign

Commenting on the collaboration, Sandra Choi, creative director at Jimmy Choo, said in a statement: “Jean Paul Gaultier is an icon – as a man and as a brand. I have adored his work for as long as I can remember, and he has inspired me my entire life in fashion.

“I was incredibly excited to be able to reinterpret his legacy, the meaning of his work and his world, alongside Florence Tétier through the lends of Jimmy Choo. What I found was a kindred spirit – both in Gaultier as a house and in Florence as a woman. We share outlooks and beliefs that we were able to translate to this collection, which celebrates craft, the distinct DNA of both these beloved brands and appropriately enough the power and strength of individuality.”

Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier campaign fronted by Kylie Minogue Credits: Jimmy Choo/ Jean Paul Gaultier by Valentin Herfay

To highlight the collaboration, the two brands have tapped pop singer Kylie Minogue to front the campaign due to her long-standing relationship with both Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo.

The campaign shot by French photographer and film-maker Valentin Herfay, showcases Kylie in the new footwear, styled by long-term friend Katie Grand in archival Gaultier ready-to-wear icons.

Florence Tétier, creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier, said: “Jimmy Choo is like the Gaultier of shoes - craft, meets rebellion. And Kylie is more than a musician - with a rich and deep history with both houses.

“When I think about design references and aesthetics, both our brands celebrate the strong female form framed through pop culture, a shared ideology that really stands out. Kylie is the embodiment of that.”

The Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier capsule collection is available now. Prices range from 750 to 1,875 pounds.

Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier campaign fronted by Kylie Minogue Credits: Jimmy Choo/ Jean Paul Gaultier by Valentin Herfay

Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier campaign fronted by Kylie Minogue Credits: Jimmy Choo/ Jean Paul Gaultier by Valentin Herfay