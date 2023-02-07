Jimmy Choo unveils Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection

Jimmy Choo has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon in celebration of the Japanese anime series 30th anniversary.

Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, has worked with Naoko Takeuchi, creator of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, on the collection that champions “bold individuality, zeitgeist-defining imagery and female empowerment”.

In a statement, Jimmy Choo said that the collection fuses the vision of the two female creatives framing Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’s pop culture influence through the quintessential Jimmy Choo “prism of luxury and glamour”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Choi said: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a unique global phenomenon - a manga and anime that resonates, bridging cultures and languages, speaking to different generations, bringing us all together. That is what drew me to this project, to celebrate 30 years of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon through this collaboration.

“Being able to work so closely with Naoko Takeuchi has been so inspiring. This collaboration underscores our shared values not just of female empowerment but for fashion’s ability to inspire inclusivity and individuality through personality and self-belief. The notion of transformation via fashion is central to Naoko Takeuchi, and clothes play a vital role in the identity of her super heroines, especially their shoes, the most powerful transformer you can step into.”

Image: Jimmy Choo; Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon to open dedicated pop-up in Selfridges

The Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection aims to translate the anime series femininity and female power with a capsule range of footwear and accessories themed around the ‘Sailor Guardians’ characters, including Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, their mentor cat Luna and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon herself.

Each ‘Sailor Guardian’ is defined by an identifiable colour chosen to celebrate their "unique persona and individual traits," explains Jimmy Choo. Styles include knee-high boots, ankle boots, patent pumps, lace-up leather combat boots, and high-heeled platform pumps, as well as bags featuring Naoko Takeuchi’s manga artworks.

Image: Jimmy Choo; Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

Takeuchi added: “I am extremely happy that the characters and stories that came from my imagination are now loved by many people around the world. What has always been truly important to me is the youthful, pure imagination and power of the young girls.

“I believe that the Jimmy Choo brand also has these qualities. It is a cool brand that I love. Thank you for the beautiful products! I am extremely happy.”

The Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection will be exclusively available in Europe at Selfridges from February 14. The launch will coincide with a dedicated pop-up in the department store’s ground-floor accessories hall, featuring "playful installations with the ultimate photo opportunity for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon superfans".