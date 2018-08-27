Jockey unveils Jockey Signature at Dillards

Underwear and apparel brand Jockey has launched Jockey Signature, a premium line of underwear and tops with elevated fabrics and refined styling which is available exclusively at Dillard's and Jockey.com. The Jockey Signature brand will first feature the Modern Mix collection for women and four distinct men's collections launching in mid-August.

A fresh new take on iconic silhouettes from Jockey, Modern Mix designs include a string thong, string high-cut, boy-styled Y-Front hipster, bralette, tank, cropped tee and woven boxer. The various silhouettes feature a flexible stretchy Jockey branded waistband that does not dig, pinch or roll, and flattering fit for the ultimate in comfort and style.

For men, the four collections and premium fabrics include Pima Cotton, Cotton Modal Stretch, UltraMesh and Modal ComfortPro.

"The Jockey Signature collection is an elevated product offering with supreme attention to detail," said Laetitia Lecigne, Jockey creative director, in a statement. "The Signature brand is rooted in premium fabrics, superior design elements and Jockey quality craftsmanship. We are thrilled to deliver these exceptional collections and introduce Jockey to the Dillard's shopper."

Price points for the collection will range between 13 and 38 dollars.