John Galliano becomes the latest designer to go fur-free

London - John Galliano is the latest designer to go fur-free, as a swelling number of designers and fashion houses cut ties with the material. Galliano decision to stop using fur in his designs stemmed from a meeting with Dan Mathews, Senior Vice President at PETA, as while as a shift in his overall lifestyle.

In an interview with Elle France, Galliano explains how a chance meeting with Mathews led to the start of a friendship which encouraged him to rethink his stance on fur. After meeting with Mathews in Galliano's studio in Paris, where he creates his designs for luxury fashion house Maison Margiela, Galliano became more acquainted with some of the latest, innovative fabrics replacing animal skin.

BREAKING: Iconic fashion designer John Galliano is the latest to go #FurFree after meeting with PETA SO many luxury fashion brands are sparing animals – the future is fur free! https://t.co/IegE7kBI3T pic.twitter.com/2Wtw1C9kB2 — PETA (@peta) April 3, 2018

He is also rethinking what true luxury means today. “It’s authenticity. And inventiveness," Galliano said in the interview. "Today we don’t want a product, we want ethics, a firm that defends the values that we admire." The designer also credits his dog, Gipsy, as a driving influence behind his decision. "He is part of the therapy that I started in Arizona," said Galliano. "The idea is to take care of someone else, to get out of my egocentrism: my life is more balanced."