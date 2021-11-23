John Lewis launches million pound challenge for circular future

The John Lewis Partnership has launched a 1 million pound Circular Future Fund to counter the high street’s throwaway culture.

The parent of John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets will be offering grants between 150,000 pounds and 300,000 pounds to social enterprises, charities and academia who have workable ideas to reduce the environmental impact of the food, clothing and gadgets we use.

John Lewis director of ethics and sustainability Marija Rompani told the Retail Gazette: “We live in a world of finite materials and we need to start protecting them before it’s too late. This is why we’re particularly looking for projects that are regenerative and can eliminate waste or pollution from the design stage.”

Applications for the fund will close on January 9, and an independent panel will review from March with the grants being awarded in April.