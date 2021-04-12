John Lewis launches new affordable own-brand range

Department store John Lewis has launched AnyDay, a new brand designed in-house that aims to be more affordable, offering “great value for everyday moments” across homeware, technology, baby care and baby clothing.

AnyDay will be available from April 12 when its stores reopen , as well as online, and will include more than 2,400 “quality products at competitive prices,” explained John Lewis.

The new accessible brand has been developed to appeal to a “broader group of shoppers and their wide range of needs” and will be John Lewis’ most affordable to date, with prices being on average 20 percent lower than its current own-brand ranges.

Prices start at 1.50 pounds for a cotton face cloth and go up to 499 pounds for a three-seater sofa, explained the retailer. The line has been inspired by customer insight to deliver value for money on products its says it knows its customers “love and need for daily life,” while maintaining the John Lewis promise of quality and trust.

Pippa Wicks, executive director at John Lewis, said in a statement: “The AnyDay range signals a step-change in the modernising of the John Lewis brand. We want to challenge value perceptions of John Lewis and attract a broader group of shoppers who want to combine value and style with greater convenience and a seamless retail experience both in-store and offline.

“This range has been specifically designed around how our customers live today. Whatever they need, we will have a product which suits their budget, from space-saving products, cost-effective childrenswear and affordable technology to portable pieces renters can take with them when they move. This launch is a return to our commitment to offer great value for money, but it’s also an exciting opportunity to build on our strengths and supercharge them for the future.”

John Lewis targets broader audience with new accessible AnyDay brand

AnyDay has been designed to appeal to young families, those furnishing their first home, and renters looking to make their space “more homely” with products including homeware, technology, nursery and baby essentials and affordable everyday childrenswear. The retailer added that it will expand the range into new categories from the autumn, adding more than one thousand products.

In a press release, John Lewis added that the debut range of AnyDay spans what it calls the eight essential areas of the home - the bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, bathroom, nursery, home office and outdoors.

Key products include a ribbed mug for 2 pounds, black and white tasselled cushions (15 pounds), a shower radio (39 pounds), stacking stools (49 pounds each), and a decorative metal bed for 299 pounds.

For young families, the nursery products have been made more accessible with a high chair selling for 35 pounds, while an elementary cot bed costing 110 pounds with the foam cot mattress only 25 pounds, and a baby sleeping bag retails for 15 pounds.

John Lewis adds two new in-store and virtual appointment services

The new product line launches alongside expanded in-store and virtual appointments, with two new services, including ‘Refresh for Less’ a 45 minute, free of charge home design service appointment primarily focusing on AnyDay products to help customers refresh their room of choice with their specific budget.

The second service is ‘Baby and Beyond’ a 1 hour, free of charge nursery appointment, to support parents with their next purchases as their baby enters the ‘child development stage’, from four months to four years. Topics on discussion include weaning and feeding, playing, sleeping, buggies and travel, car seats and safety and baby-proofing.

The news comes weeks after the retail group confirmed that it will permanently shut eight of its stores including four ‘At Home’ shops in Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester and Tunbridge Wells and four department stores in Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York.

Images: courtesy of John Lewis