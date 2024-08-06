John Lewis launches pre-loved designer handbags online

British department store John Lewis has launched designer pre-loved handbags from the likes of Chanel, Celine and Loewe on its website for the first time.

The new offering features more than 150 second-hand handbags, which have been sourced and supplied by Sign of the Times, which opened a permanent shop in Peter Jones in Chelsea, London, this month after the success of its pop-up.

The new range expands its current offering of second-hand jewellery online from various suppliers with a new focus on designer pieces from Chanel, Christian Dior, Saint Laurent and Gucci.

The move comes as searches for ‘pre-loved handbags’ and ‘second-hand jewellery’ on johnlewis.com are up by 24 percent and 23 percent year-on-year, respectively. While John Lewis adds that the demand for premium handbags has increased in recent years, representing nearly 65 percent of all its handbag sales.

Danielle Gagola, innovation lead at John Lewis, said in a statement: “We’ve seen tremendous success with our pre-loved designer pop-up with Sign of the Times in our Peter Jones shop and are thrilled to continue to build and make shopping more sustainably easier for our customers through johnlewis.com.

“As a brand we are committed to prolonging a product’s life, whether that is buying second hand, renting or more recently offering repairs. Doubling our pre-loved offering online is just one step in the right direction and one we will continue to grow for our customers.”

Pre-loved designer handbags online at John Lewis Credits: John Lewis

Antonia Johnstone, owner and chief executive of Sign of the Times, added: “We were so excited to bring Sign of the Times to Peter Jones in Chelsea on a permanent basis last month, following the huge success of what started as a Christmas pop-up, so we are thrilled with the success of the pop-up, and to continue our partnership with John Lewis this year, both in-store and online.

“Resale is a growing market and great opportunity for retailers to engage new consumers, where there is an increasing demand for more sustainable choices in the fashion sphere."

In addition, as part of John Lewis’ continued circular economy strategy, its Oxford Street location in central London will host a new pop-up with childrenswear rental and resale brand thelittleloop, where customers can purchase second-hand clothing in-store.