John Lewis to launch collaboration with A.W.A.K.E. MODE

British department store John Lewis is launching an exclusive capsule collection designed with London-based contemporary fashion house A.W.A.K.E. MODE.

Launching on October 17, the collaborative collection of outerwear, knitwear, tailoring and accessories is part of John Lewis’ wider modernisation plan and will sit alongside the department store’s own brands and mix of established brands.

The collaboration also underpins the retailer’s desire to support emerging design talent as a patron of the British Fashion Council, as well as bringing exclusive designs to its customers.

Queralt Ferrer, fashion design director at John Lewis, said in a statement: “At John Lewis, we know that our customers expect high quality, beautifully designed collections that feel modern yet wearable. As a design team, we are committed to creating pieces that excite customers, which is why we were thrilled to partner with Natalia and A.W.A.K.E. MODE.

“We knew that her unique design details and innovative cuts would instantly bring a fresh feel to the classic staples John Lewis is known for in a way that compliments the wider collections.”

John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE collection Credits: John Lewis

A.W.A.K.E. MODE unveils capsule collection with John Lewis

The 46-piece capsule John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE collection has been exclusively designed in John Lewis’s London design studio with Natalia Alaverdian, A.W.A.K.E. MODE’s founder and creative director.

Aiming to offer a new vision of a modern couture wardrobe, the collection features dresses, tops, tailoring, outerwear and accessories, celebrating “avant-garde femininity with sophisticated and distinctive one-of-a-kind pieces”.

John Lewis adds that customers can expect innovative cuts, unexpected details married with a flattering modern silhouette and luxury fabrics at the heart of the collection, including merino wool, premium cashmere and organic cotton seen across oversized cape coats, embellished knitwear and cut-out T-shirts.

Wardrobe staples have also been reimagined with asymmetric lines, statement trims and considered cut-out details in a colour palette of black, camel, white and grey, accented with pops of red and purple, as well as metallic detailing.

Highlights include a deconstructed riding jacket, horseshoe vinyl leather trousers, a pleated wrap two-piece and a faux fur scarf coat.

John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE collection Credits: John Lewis

On the collection, Alaverdian said: “Seeing the newly established modernity that Queralt and her team have brought to their own brand collections made John Lewis a dream brand to collaborate with.

“Having the opportunity to create a bridge between John Lewis and A.W.A.K.E. MODE and making a collection that is accessible to both of our customers is very exciting. For me, the collection is a perfect blend of A.W.A.K.E.’s unique identity and the quality aesthetic John Lewis is known for.”

The John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE collection will be available to buy in 10 John Lewis stores and on johnlewis.com. Prices range from 49 pounds for a T-shirt to 399 pounds for a coat.

A.W.A.K.E. MODE previously collaborated with womenswear retailer & Other Stories in 2022.